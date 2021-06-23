Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Brooke Shields and Daughters Dazzle in Matching Gingham Swimsuits

By Leah Groth
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BcOFO_0acUF1Hm00

Brooke Shields, 56, is still rocking a bikini as fiercely as she did more than three decades ago. The model and actress shared a stunning photo of herself and her two daughters on Tuesday via Instagram, all decked out in matching black and white gingham swimsuits. "Soaking it all in," she captured the family snap. So, what does Brooke do to maintain her fantastic physique in her fifties? Read on for all of her best diet, fitness, and wellness tips and tricks that she's shared with others, and the photos that prove they work.

1

She Does Strength Training

Brooke trains with Ngo Okafor, a New York City based fitness pro and owner of Iconoclast Fitness. Throughout the pandemic, she kept her fans motivated by sharing tons of her workout clips on social media. "Strength became my go-to," Shields said, adding, "I have to work really hard to be fit … I'm not a naturally ectomorphic person," she told The MOMS bloggers Denise Albert & Melissa Musen Gerstein. She has to work extra hard "but I'm stronger and healthier and now I don't feel like have to hide as much."

2

She Focuses on "Small, Tiny Movements"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XyuMm_0acUF1Hm00
Photo by Dominik Bindl/WireImage

Instead of deadlifting massive weights, Brooke trains smaller muscles. "I started working on little individual muscles, and sort of shaping the muscles that don't really get attention," she revealed during an appearance on Today. "You don't have to deadlift 100 pounds. You can do small, teeny movements to activate these little muscles that actually wrap around other bigger muscles, and they tighten them all in. It was a revelation to work with a personal trainer and it not be a crazy painful thing."

3

She Does Lots of Ab Work

Brooke didn't achieve her flat abs from sitting around on the couch. Last year, she demonstrated one of her new ab moves on Instagram dubbed The Penguin. "It's harder than it seems… keep your stomach tight and work your obliques," she instructed. She also relies on an exercise ball to activate her abs.

4

Her Diet Is All About Moderation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IVXIC_0acUF1Hm00
Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Moderation is the name of the game when it comes to Brooke's diet. "We've been taught, 'Deny yourself pleasure.' But moderation is harder because it requires really committing to balance," she told Health. "I find that if I say, 'I'm not gonna eat ice cream' or 'I'm not gonna drink,' all I want to do is drink and eat ice cream. It's some kind of psychological battle."

5

Her Two Secrets to Being Healthy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQSBj_0acUF1Hm00
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Brooke feels her best when she does two simple things. "Truly, when I get enough sleep and drink enough water," she told Healthy Living Magazine. "I don't think there's a trick to being healthy; I think we all know what our limitations are."

6

She Meditates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDr5l_0acUF1Hm00
Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Brooke never liked to exercise until she found meditation. "I would say to myself, 'I'm not going to the gym, so I don't have to work out. I'm just gonna have that quesadilla and that ice cream and cocktails.' I got in the mindset of going to bed really late and waking up really late. Everybody in my house was like, 'You've got to get in control because if you're nervous, we don't stand a chance,'" she told InStyle. Soon after she signed up for meditation led by Deepak Chopra. "Before that, I'd never focused on the spiritual element of exercise or the idea of honoring your body and soul. Those were just words before; they didn't feel realistic. Working out has never been Zen for me. None of the exercising I've done in the past has stemmed from me loving it, or from it giving me any peace of mind. When I was younger, it was all ego-based: If you want to be in this campaign, you have to stay fit. If you want to be in this Broadway show, you have to be this fit; you have to dance this much every day. Everything was a goal."

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
8K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deepak Chopra
Person
Brooke Shields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimsuits#Exercise#Gingham#Iconoclast Fitness#Strength#Healthy Living Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
YogaPosted by
EatThis

Kate Hudson Reveals Her Exact Outdoor Workout to Stay Fit

Kate Hudson has lost an impressive 25 pounds amid the pandemic by sticking to the WW (formerly Weight Watchers) plan. Now that she's shed the weight she wanted to lose, the actor is focused on toning up, sharing her often grueling workouts with fans on Instagram. The star's latest obsession? A water weight-based workout that tones her core, arms, and hips.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Chicken Sandwich to Order at Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is known for its tender, juicy chicken nuggets, iconic waffle fries, and those chicken sandwiches. With all these yummy options, it's not always easy to spot right away which menu items are the best for you, healthwise. This is especially true when you're really in the mood for a sandwich.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect Soda Has on Your Metabolism, Says Dietitian

We're all familiar with the fact that soda isn't so great for our health. This fast-food favorite drink has been linked to a higher risk of obesity and numerous other health issues. (We've got a whole list of them right here.) But weight gain from knocking back too many sweet, fizzy drinks doesn't necessarily come down only to excess calories from sugar. In part, it may also have to do with how soda's sugars affect your metabolism.
Cancercountryliving.com

Brooke Shields, 56, Shares Her Go-To Sunscreen Brand After a Skin Cancer Scare

Brooke Shields recently shared why EltaMD is her favorite sunscreen brand. The brand is loved by other celebrities and dermatologists alike. The actress urges the importance of sunscreen after being diagnosed with actinic keratosis, a precancerous growth caused by sun exposure. Shortly after learning about Brooke Shields’ favorite face oil,...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Mady Gosselin, 20, Hangs With Her Friends & Shows Off Short Hair In Rare Instagram Photo

In a rare Instagram photo of herself, Mady Gosselin looks happy while hanging out with two of her gal pals in Rochester. Mady Gosselin, 20, is fairly private when it comes to sharing photos on Instagram, but on June 28, she posted a rare shot of herself. In the pic, Mady is sandwiched between two of her friends. She’s wearing a Syracuse University sweatshirt with a denim jacket on top, along with minimal makeup. Her hair is styled in a short bob and parted down the center, with bangs framing her forehead. “Missing them and this a little bit too much to be cool about it.” The photos were taken in Rochester, New York.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Kelly Ripa impresses with breezy swimsuit celebration snap

Kelly Ripa is big-time getting the thumbs-up as she marks a special occasion with a green swimsuit throwback. The 50-year-old daytime talk show host, followed by 2.9 million on Instagram, is fresh from shouting out dad Joe Ripa’s birthday, with a double thumbs-up shot delighting fans. Kelly, who celebrated her wedding anniversary earlier this year and got a tiny tattoo to mark her wedding date, is now giving a nod to her “pop pop,” of course including the trademark humor that’s her standard.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Jake Ryan From "Sixteen Candles" Has a Model Daughter. See Her Now.

Eighties heartthrob Micheal Schoeffling—best remembered as Jake Ryan from the teen comedy Sixteen Candles—was beloved for his good looks and crush-worthy characters. In 1987, at the height of his fame, he married model Valerie Robinson and four years later, in 1991, the actor and model shot his final film. That same year, his daughter, Scarlett Schoeffling, was born.
New York City, NYfoxwilmington.com

Brooke Shields gives update on difficult recovery from broken femur: ‘A lot of weakness’

Brooke Shields says she’s hit “another plateau” in her recovery after breaking her thigh bone and fighting off a staph infection. The 55-year-old actress revealed earlier this year that she broke her femur in a gym accident and underwent multiple surgeries. In a new interview with People magazine, the mother of two admitted it’s been a grueling process despite the fact that she’s now able to get around “with no crutches and no cane.”
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Brooke Shields gives update on her leg injury: ‘I’m on another plateau’

Brooke Shields has hit “another plateau” in her recovery from a broken femur. The 55-year-old actress broke her right femur after she fell off a balance board whilst at a gym in New York in January, and her injury went from bad to worse when she developed a very serious staph infection after undergoing two surgeries to insert metal rods and plates into her leg.
CelebritiesParsons Sun

Brooke Shields: I'm vigilant about sun protection

Brooke Shields is "vigilant" about protecting her skin. The 56-year-old actress had a precancerous mole removed from her lip eight years ago and Brooke has emphasized the importance of sun protection, as she believes it is "never too late" to protect her skin. She told People magazine: "That was just...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt in matching swimwear

Lara Spencer put her most daring foot forward during her vacation with family and pulled off a very daring stunt which left her fans on the edge of their seats. The Good Morning America host shared bikini-clad footage of herself leaping into the water from a great height - and she had her daughter, Katharine, with her too.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Jessica Alba Is So Emotional as Her Lookalike Daughter Turns 13

One minute your kids need your guidance and input about every little thing, and the next thing you know, you’ve got an (almost) fully-grown actual teenager on your hands. We can just feel the emotions pouring through the screen as actress Jessica Alba shared an Instagram birthday tribute to her lookalike daughter and eldest child, Honor, who turned 13 this week.
TV ShowsHello Magazine

Christina Anstead looks stunning in flirty corseted dress

Christina Anstead pulled off a winning summer look with a pretty blue dress which had fans falling over themselves to get their hands on. The Flip or Flop star shared a photo from her Christina on the Coast show and it was her appearance which got her followers talking. In...

Comments / 14

Community Policy