As NSW contact tracers have raced to cut the chains of transmission linked to the current outbreak of the highly contagious Delta Covid-19 variant, the number of exposure sites has ballooned at a dizzying pace. With the list of affected venues growing so rapidly, it’s become a challenge for those potentially exposed to keep track, so to help unriddle this huge amount of information, NSW Health has created an interactive map that lists all known exposure sites along with the times when exposure could have occurred. You can also search the map by postcode, to see if any exposure sites are in your neighbourhood.