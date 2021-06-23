Cancel
Public Health

153 Houston Hospital Employees Lose Their Jobs After Refusing COVID Vaccination

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than 150 employees of a large Houston hospital system either resigned or were fired Tuesday after they refused to comply with their employer’s vaccination mandate. Houston Methodist required its employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine by April 1 to continue working there, and by and large, they did: 24,947 employees were inoculated against COVID-19 by the deadline. Some, however, refused, and 178 employees were suspended from June 7. Of those, 25 eventually chose to get the jab and return to work; the rest lost their jobs. One employee attempted to sue the hospital, but a federal judge dismissed the suit in mid-June.

www.thedailybeast.com
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

#Houston Methodist#Covid#Vaccination
Related
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Kansas City, MOfox4kc.com

Family issues Tylenol warning as local 29-year-old faces liver failure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One family has a warning about over-the-counter painkillers after their loved one became unresponsive, facing liver failure. They also struggled with getting her the option of a liver transplant due to insurance confusion. A 29-year-old is in the hospital experiencing liver failure after regularly taking Tylenol...
Missouri StatePosted by
Upworthy

Missouri woman didn't want COVID vaccine for fear of side effects. She caught the delta variant & died

A Missouri family is spreading awareness for COVID-19 vaccines after a loved one's life was claimed by the Delta variant. Tricia Jones, a 45-year-old mother of two from Kansas City, was reportedly hesitant about getting vaccinated out of fear of its possible side effects. However, her health quickly went downhill after contracting the deadly variant — which is also known as B.1.617.2 — and died on June 9 at Research Medical Center after being on a ventilator for a month. "I never would have thought I would lose my daughter at 45," Jones's mother, Deborah Carmichael, told WDAF-TV.
Houston, TX6abc

153 employees who refused COVID-19 vaccine have resigned or been fired, Houston hospital says

HOUSTON, Texas -- A total of 153 workers at Houston Methodist Hospital have either resigned or have been fired after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this month, the hospital reported 178 employees had been suspended for not complying with the hospital's vaccine requirement for workers. It appears most of those employees chose to leave the hospital system or not get fully vaccinated.

