153 Houston Hospital Employees Lose Their Jobs After Refusing COVID Vaccination
More than 150 employees of a large Houston hospital system either resigned or were fired Tuesday after they refused to comply with their employer’s vaccination mandate. Houston Methodist required its employees to receive the coronavirus vaccine by April 1 to continue working there, and by and large, they did: 24,947 employees were inoculated against COVID-19 by the deadline. Some, however, refused, and 178 employees were suspended from June 7. Of those, 25 eventually chose to get the jab and return to work; the rest lost their jobs. One employee attempted to sue the hospital, but a federal judge dismissed the suit in mid-June.www.thedailybeast.com