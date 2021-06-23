California: Hard Rock Sacramento announces plan for live events center as part of $65 million expansion

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOpened in just 2019, the Sacramento-area’s newest casino is already a regional landmark. And Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Wheatland is already planning to get bigger. This month, the casino announced the construction of a new concert and events center with seating for more than 2,500 people. The casino is also adding a large gas station, convenience store and smoke shop on the property.

