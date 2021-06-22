Cancel
Harrisburg, PA

State Senate passes bill to let local cops use radar for speed enforcement; goes to House

By John Finnerty jfinnerty@cnhi.com
The Tribune-Democrat
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – The state Senate on Tuesday voted 49-1 to approve legislation that would let local police use radar for speed enforcement. “Even though speeding is the leading contributor to fatal crashes and 30% of fatal speeding crashes occur on local roads, Pennsylvania remains the only state to not permit the local use of this safety technology,” said state Sen. Mario Scavello, R-Monroe, the prime sponsor of the bill.

