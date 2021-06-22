Greatest Buckeye Olympians Ever

With the Olympics starting in a few weeks, I thought it would be fun to take a look back at some of the greatest Ohio State athletes who also went for the gold for the USA. I’ll obviously address Jesse Owens (and him being the GOAT of track & field for so many reasons), but I’ll also jog your memory about a few Buckeye athletes who were — and some still are — some of the best in their fields and cannot be forgotten about. Let’s get into it!