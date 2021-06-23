Cancel
Wallowa County, OR

Search and rescue training planned this weekend

By Chieftain staff
wallowa.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENTERPRISE — Eastern Oregon Search and Rescue will hold an annual training at Salt Creek Summit from Friday-Sunday, June 25-27, according to a press release. Travelers taking the USFS 39 Road to Halfway or Hells Canyon this weekend can expect some delays, along with ATVs, pickups, people and maybe even extra help if trouble occurs. Search and Rescue units from across Eastern Oregon will hold their annual training exercise in the Salt Creek Summit area this weekend.

