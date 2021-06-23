Cancel
New parents Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank enjoy a baby-free evening out at glitzy book launch party

By Lydia Catling For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

They welcomed their first child August in February.

And new parents Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank enjoyed a rare baby-free outing as they made a special appearance at the launch of Poppy Jamie's Happy Not Perfect book launch on Tuesday night.

The royal couple, who tied the knot in 2018, smiled widely as they made the most of a baby-free evening at the star-studded event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lwh8M_0acUDg7m00
Baby free: New parents Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank made a special appearance at the launch of Poppy Jamie's Happy Not Perfect book launch on Tuesday night

Eugenie, 31, looked glamorous in a black £279 Sandro dress with fringing at the bottom and a pair of strappy black heels.

She also showed her support to the host by wearing a £111 Pop & Suki bag - the fashion accessories brand by friends Suki Waterhouse and Poppy Jamie.

Covering up from the chillier English weather, she layered up with a green crushed satin jacket and accessorised with her sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

New father Jack, 35, cut a more casual figure, wearing a white shirt with a blue jumper over the top and a black jacket.

He also donned a pair of jeans and some blue lace up trainers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TF7i8_0acUDg7m00
Royal appearance: The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, smiled widely as they made the most of a baby-free evening at the star-studded event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RGSaI_0acUDg7m00
Glam: Eugenie looked glamorous in an all black dress with tassels at the bottom and a pair of strappy black heels while Jack donned a pair of blue jeans and lace up trainers

The couple were joined at the event by Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo, 26, who put on a leggy display in a high neck pastel dress at the book launch.

She posed up a storm in the stunning pink long sleeve mini dress which had pink feather cuffs.

The reality star wore nude pointed high heels which highlighted her toned legs and paired them with a matching padded leather bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1anr_0acUDg7m00
Beautiful: Georgia Toffolo, 26, put on a leggy display in a high neck pastel dress at a star-studded book launch in London on Tuesday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14FICd_0acUDg7m00
Family night out: Model Suki Waterhouse, 28, (pictured with sister Immy and Poppy Jamie) also attended the glitzy event with her sister Immy, who both wore casual chic outfits for the outing

Model Suki Waterhouse, 28, also attended the glitzy event with her sister Immy, and both wore casual chic outfits for the outing.

Suki, who is currently dating actor Robert Pattinson, 35, and is Poppy's best friend and business partner, flashed her washboard abs in a beige crop top.

She wore a pair of wide leg blue jeans, belted at the waist, and covered up with a floor-length beige trench.

To finish off the look she wore a pair of black and white pointed heels and draped a Christian Dior handbag, retailing at £3,600, over her arm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ScC4S_0acUDg7m00
Sweet: The event comes after Eugenie shared an adorable set of photos of her husband with their baby to mark Father's Day on Sunday

The event comes after Eugenie shared an adorable set of photos of her husband with their baby to mark Father's Day on Sunday.

The proud mother, based at Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor, took to Instagram to reveal the four images.

One showed a tired Jack with August lying on his chest as he slept. In another, the proud father smiled for the camera while holding his son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTn2W_0acUDg7m00
Family time: The proud mother, based at Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor, took to Instagram today to reveal the four images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WEyv1_0acUDg7m00
Father son bond: Jack was seen holding August close to his chest as he posed for one of the pictures revealed by Eugenie on Instagram

Jack was also seen smiling widely as he pushed August's pram, whilst the fourth image showed the husband and wife posing together for a photo with August in the countryside.

In the caption she wrote: 'Happy Father's Day to you my love... you are the ultimate father to our boy!!'

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son - his full name August Philip Hawke Brooksbank - on February 9 at the Portland Hospital in London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gD95k_0acUDg7m00
Doting father: Another photo in the post showed Jack smiling as he pushed August's pram
