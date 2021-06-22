With Mass Vaccination Sites Winding Down, It’s All About the ‘Ground Game’

CNN — WHAT'S NEW THIS WEEK. The Delta variant, a more transmissible and possibly more dangerous strain, now makes up more than half of all new infections in the United States. It is of global concern, forcing some Asian-Pacific nations to impose tough restrictions, yet countries are taking different strategies on masks. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) dropped the mask mandate for vaccinated people in May. But faced with rising infections, some areas are starting to reimpose the face covering and social distancing measures regardless of vaccination status -- as Los Angeles County did last week. Meanwhile in England, where the Delta variant is the dominant strain, the government will drop legal requirements for masks and other remaining restrictions in two weeks. The end to the mask mandate comes amid stern warnings from health experts, who say face coverings reduce transmission in crowded spaces and help prevent potentially vaccine-resistant variants from spreading. Israel, one of the most vaccinated nations in the world, lifted most of its restrictions in early June. But an indoor mask mandate has since been reinstated along with other restrictions after a spike in cases caused by the Delta variant. Meanwhile, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine appears to be less effective against infections caused by the Delta variant compared to other strains, according to the Israeli government. As of June 6, the vaccine provided 64% protection against infection, and was 93% effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalizations, the government said. The statement cited top line figures, but did not release underlying data or other details about its analysis. A team at Hebrew University said in a separate statement that it was too soon to tell how much the Delta variant was affecting vaccine efficacy. And in other vaccine news, the Johnson & Johnson shot provides immunity that lasts at least eight months, and appears to protect against the Delta variant, the company said in a statement. Meanwhile, India's homegrown Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has an efficacy rate of more than 93.4% against severe Covid-19 infection and 77.8% against symptomatic infection, according to data released by its developer.Europe is risking a new wave due to the relaxation of restrictions, the spread of the Delta variant and low vaccination coverage, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned. In a move that could help vaccine rollout problems, Germany issued what appears to be the strongest recommendation anywhere for the mixing of Covid-19 vaccines on efficacy grounds. It said people who receive a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine "should get an mRNA vaccine as their second dose, regardless of their age.