Carteret County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don`t fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim back to shore. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: East Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Core Banks beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 1 PM Today.

alerts.weather.gov
#Beaches#Swimming#Lifeguard#Beach Hazards Statement
