Carteret County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow, Ocracoke Island, West Carteret by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Crystal Coast beaches, and Ocracoke Island beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.

alerts.weather.gov
