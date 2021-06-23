Flaming Shipwreck Disaster Takes Toll on Annual Sea Turtle Migration

A humpback whale surfaces in the pacific ocean. Michael Packard survived being swallowed by the same creature while lobster diving in Cape Cod. | Miguel Medina photo. It’s all over the news, but it still seems impossible to believe something so mind blowing. Lobster diver Michael Packard was swallowed whole by a humpback whale and survived to tell the tale. Is Packard the modern day Jonah you may ask? Our research would back that statement. Packard was 45 feet underwater, hunting for lobsters off the coast of Provincetown, when he suddenly was pulled in and surrounded by darkness. He quickly realized that he had been swallowed by a whale. Recalling the moment he was inside the whale, Packard thought he was as good as dead. Only moments later was he tossed around and eventually spit out by the massive sea creature.