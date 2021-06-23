Flaming Shipwreck Disaster Takes Toll on Annual Sea Turtle Migration
Sri Lanka environmentalists are calling it the “worst ecological disaster in the nation’s history,” and sea turtles’ annual migration got caught in the middle. Of the seven extant species of sea turtle left, six are listed as endangered or threatened by extinction. Each species found in Sri Lanka is part of their National Red List, marking them as endangered. It’s no secret that humanity is directly responsible for this near-disappearance, either. So when a horrific fire sank an X-Press Feeders container ship off the coast of Sri Lanka, it became the latest human-dealt blow to an already suffering marine staple.outsider.com