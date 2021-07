STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As Brood X begins to wane, the insects best known for the songs sung by most have begun to emerge at the Staten Island Museum. A new and distinctive exhibition titled “Jennifer Angus: Magicicada” is set to open Friday, July 16, and will run through May 22 of next year at the museum, located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden in Livingston.