Father, daughter safe after boat fire

ACME — Smoke and crackling sounds alerted a father and daughter on a boat in East Grand Traverse Bay to an engine compartment fire. Grand Traverse Metro firefighters took both back to shore after the 57-year-old man shut off the engine and a U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer checked to see if both father and daughter were safe, Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department Chief Pat Parker said. It happened Tuesday afternoon shortly after the two set out from Sayler Park in Yuba.