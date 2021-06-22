‘There’s so much possibility’

Miss Alabama USA, Cullman County’s Alexandria Flanigan entered the pageant to overcome anxiety. “I decided that it’s time to step out of my box, to grow, to stop being afraid of the unknown. That was my mindset going into pageant weekend.” lisa jones

Alexandria Flanigan, Miss Alabama USA, is on a path, but not one set in stone.

“I have goals, I have dreams I have aspirations, but I look at them with my hands open,” said the Cullman native. “I know that life isn’t always what we think it is and our paths aren’t always what we think they are. My path has been redirected multiple times.”

Flanigan is one of eight children, five girls and three boys, and grew up in Hanceville and Good Hope, where she graduated from high school in 2015. During that time, she was involved in track, cross country, basketball and a variety of clubs and activities.

“I’m a very driven person,” she said. “I find almost peace in responsibility, even though I was young and didn’t always make all the best decisions. I felt like it was good for me to have things to do and being involved.”

She set her sights on going to college, a goal not all her friends and family shared. “I just wanted to be successful. Success looks different for multiple people, but for me I wanted to graduate from college,” said Flanigan.

She started school at Jacksonville State but then came home to take classes at Wallace State Community College. And then she took a two-year break from college and went into ministry.

“I had a huge transition in my life. I became a Christian. I really wanted to live my life for Christ and do what God wanted me to do,” she said.

She spent a year at Highlands College in Birmingham, where she saw things that put her on the path to being an attorney. ”I want to help people,” said Flanigan. “I want to give people an opportunity they didn’t have before and be a voice for the voiceless. It’s really what I want to do. I believe that’s my ministry.”

She also became an ambassador for Filters of Hope, a nonprofit ministry that provides water filter kits to poverty-stricken families in the Dominican Republic, Caribbean and Central America providing them with clean water.

The college junior - she’s studying philosophy and political science as a pre-law student at the University of Alabama in Huntsville - entered the Miss Alabama USA pageant not expecting to walk away wearing the crown.

“I wasn’t prepared for this, I didn’t think this was going to happen,” she said.

Flanagan credits previous modeling experience with giving her the ability to walk the stage in high heels and the other contestants for providing courage to be up there in the first place.

She entered the pageant to overcome anxiety. “I decided that it’s time to step out of my box, to grow, to stop being afraid of the unknown. That was my mindset going into pageant weekend,” she said.

The camaraderie among the contestants made facing the unknown less scary. “The biggest thing that helped me was the encouragement of all the girls there. We all prayed together, we all encouraged each other,” she said.

At one point, all the girls sat on the floor in a circle, eating snacks and talking. Flanigan said she knew she would want to return for the pageant the following year just to be among the group again. She said, “I think the relationships are what made me so comfortable being there and it just broke down walls I had going into it.”

But now that Flanigan is wearing the crown - and will compete in the Miss USA pageant in November - she wants to use the platform it provides to talk about the things that are important to her.

“I want it to look like new beginnings in a sense,” she said. “Every day I want a new beginning. I want to speak to young people and talk to them about navigating through life.”

Flanigan will begin law school in 2022 and has about 15 on her list for consideration. However, she’s not concerned about which one she ends up at. “I know at the end of the day, I’ll be an attorney,” she said. Eventually, she hopes her path will take her to a judgeship and perhaps a seat in Congress.

“Being an attorney is a start to a lot of things I believe I can do to help people,” said Flanigan.

In the meantime, she’s enjoying this period in her life. “I’m excited to meet new people and just grow as a young woman, a leader and a business woman; learn more about becoming an attorney. There’s so much possibility with this year and I want to take every opportunity to just do what I can.”