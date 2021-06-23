Kyoukai Senki Release Date, Characters, And Plot - What We Know So Far

Ya-yo, ya-yo! In an industry with as high a turnover rate as manga, it’s rare that you see a series lasting for long these days. If there’s one manga that could be said to be the most successful of the weekly anthology magazine Shonen Jump’s decades-long run, it has to be One Piece. Kicking off way back in 1997, One Piece still regularly tops the popularity polls that Shonen Jump put out to measure the success of the various titles found within each issue. As such, a long-running anime has followed One Piece’s success, along with a litany of video game adaptations. Now, it seems that Bandai Namco and Shuiesha are preparing to release a brand-new One Piece game, somewhat removed from the Pirate Warriors series that they’ve been releasing for the past few years.