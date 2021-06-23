Kyoukai Senki Release Date, Characters, And Plot - What We Know So Far
Mecha maniacs should suit up and get ready for something new. The world of mecha anime is receiving an early Christmas gift from the likes of Sunrise Beyond and BANDAI SPIRITS. The two companies have recently announced their newest original mecha anime (anime about people piloting giant robots). It is called "Kyoukai Senki" and it seems just the right thing for fans of other mecha series like "Mobile Suit Gundam" and "Neon Genesis Evangelion."