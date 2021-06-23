Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Kyoukai Senki Release Date, Characters, And Plot - What We Know So Far

By Jonah Schuhart
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mecha maniacs should suit up and get ready for something new. The world of mecha anime is receiving an early Christmas gift from the likes of Sunrise Beyond and BANDAI SPIRITS. The two companies have recently announced their newest original mecha anime (anime about people piloting giant robots). It is called "Kyoukai Senki" and it seems just the right thing for fans of other mecha series like "Mobile Suit Gundam" and "Neon Genesis Evangelion."

www.looper.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Sunrise Beyond#Bandai Spirits#Cbr#Amaim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Country
Japan
Related
Video GamesNME

‘Redfall’ release date, trailers, characters, and everything we know

Announced during the E3 2021 Xbox Games Showcase, Redfall is a brand new co-op multiplayer game from Arkane Studios, the developer of Dishonored and Deathloop. Here’s everything that we know about the game, from its initial launch trailer, release date and gameplay. Redfall release date, platforms and price. Currently Redfall...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Homeworld 3 Release Date: What We know

Homeworld 3's release date has yet to be set in stone, but Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Publishing have shared a general window for when the game is expected to arrive. After initially being revealed during the E3 Gearbox presentation as the series' first mainline game officially in production since 2003, the details surrounding Homeworld 3 has remained a hot topic in the gaming world in recent weeks.
TV SeriesInternational Business Times

'My Hero Academia' Season 5, Episode 15 Spoilers, Preview, Release Date Out

The Paranormal Liberation Front is set to execute its evil plans. "My Hero Academia" Season 5, Episode 15 (Episode 103) is airing this Saturday. Deku, Bakugou and Shoto Todoroki start their internship at Endeavor's hero agency. "My Hero Academia" Season 5, Episode 15 (Episode 103) is returning this week after a brief hiatus.
ComicsAnime News Network

The Ultraman Anime Gets DVD Release in September

The 50-episode series aired in 1979-1980, and was the first animated series in the Ultraman franchise. Hisayuki Toriumi and Takeyuki Kanda directed the series at Sunrise (known then as Nippon Sunrise) and Tsuburaya Productions. Netflix previously debuted an Ultraman CG anime based on Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi's Ultraman manga...
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Interview With The Vampire TV Series Release Date, Cast, And Plot – What We Know So Far

According to AMC’s press release, the company ordered an eight-episode first season and plans to launch the series in 2022. The series will be available on both the AMC network and their exclusive AMC+ service next year. In a major 2020 acquisition, the company acquired the rights to Rice’s iconic works, encompassing 18 titles, including the “Vampire Chronicles” and “Mayfair Witches” series. This means that not only does AMC have the rights to the novel that the film adaptation is named after, but they have also taken full ownership of the entire intellectual property for the series.
ComicsComicBook

Sword Art Online Progressive Confirms Release Date With New Poster

Sword Art Online Progressive has confirmed the first release date for its upcoming Aria of a Starless Night movie with a cool new poster! The Sword Art Online anime series might have come to an end last year with the final part of the Alicization saga in War of Underworld, but it was confirmed shortly after that it would not exactly be the final the release for the franchise as a whole. The franchise will be branching out with a feature film once more, but this time will be adapting the Sword Art Online Progressive spin-off written by original series creator Reki Kawahara.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Viz Media Releases September 2021 Manga Titles

Viz Media has released their full list of manga titles coming out in September. Once again, it's a full range of Shonen, Shoujo and mature, or Seinan titles, so there's something for everyone. Shonen Jump. Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Vol. 2. Story and Art By Hajime Komoto. In the midst...
ComicsAnime News Network

Misaki no Mayoiga Anime Film's Trailer Reveals More Cast, Theme Song

The official website of David Production's anime film of Sachiko Kashiwaba's Misaki no Mayoiga (The Abandoned House by the Cape) began streaming a new trailer for the film on Wednesday. The film reveals two new cast members for the film, and also reveals and previews the film's theme song "Mayoiga" by Hitsujibungaku. The site also unveiled a new visual.
Comicsepicstream.com

Vinland Saga Officially Announces Season 2 with Teaser Trailer

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Anime fans are going to love the sound of this! Vinland Saga, the hit 2019 anime revolving around Vikings has officially been renewed for a second season. Announced by production company Wit Studio, the anime based on the shonen manga series created by. For the uninitiated,...
Comicsleedaily.com

Record of Ragnarok Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and More

Are you wondering about the updates on Record of Ragnarok Season 2? I guess you can get some of your answers here. Let’s get into the details. Record of Ragnarok Season 2 is awaited by the fans who are completed with their part one. It is a Japanese manga series written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui and illustrated by Ajichika. Later the manga was adapted for the show, directed by Masao Okubo and written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu. Record of Ragnarok was aired on Netflix on June 27, 2021 followed by 12 episodes.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Tales of Arise Game's Trailers Preview Opening Animation, Gameplay

New trailer previews BD with theme song animation for multiple Tales of games. Bandai Namco Entertainment unveiled several new trailers on Monday for its Tales of Arise role-playing game. The first video previews the opening animation by ufotable and the game's theme song "Hibana" by Kankaku Piero. The second video...
Comicscogconnected.com

Shueisha & Bandai Namco Register A New ‘One Piece’ Trademark

Ya-yo, ya-yo! In an industry with as high a turnover rate as manga, it’s rare that you see a series lasting for long these days. If there’s one manga that could be said to be the most successful of the weekly anthology magazine Shonen Jump’s decades-long run, it has to be One Piece. Kicking off way back in 1997, One Piece still regularly tops the popularity polls that Shonen Jump put out to measure the success of the various titles found within each issue. As such, a long-running anime has followed One Piece’s success, along with a litany of video game adaptations. Now, it seems that Bandai Namco and Shuiesha are preparing to release a brand-new One Piece game, somewhat removed from the Pirate Warriors series that they’ve been releasing for the past few years.
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

‘Black Mirror’ Season 6: Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

Black Mirror, the psychological thriller that has won the hearts of so many people, has made many headlines over the years. The creator, Charlie Brooker, has made multiple episodes that have impressed the audience. The best part about the show is that none of the episodes has any general connection to each other. Each of the episodes has a unique storyline and they are all connected with some kind of psychological emotion that leaves the audience in suspense. Over the years, the show has only grown in numbers and has seen a major fan following. After 5 seasons and an interactive video game movie, what does the show have in store for us next?

Comments / 0

Community Policy