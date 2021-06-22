Cancel
These pre-built gaming PCs are your last chance to get an RTX 30-series GPU on sale during Prime Day

By Cale Hunt
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've seen plenty of great prices when it comes to the best Prime Day laptop deals and the best Prime Day PC parts deals, but graphics cards have been a different story. If you were holding out hope that Prime Day might cough up some GPUs at a great price, your best bet is to turn to a pre-built desktop gaming PC. A bunch of rigs even have the latest NVIDIA RTX 30-series cards, which we've rounded up here.

