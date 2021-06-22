Lawsuit filed against General Dynamics

Business Alabama

A workers compensation lawsuit has been filed against General Dynamics in Cullman, alleging a former employee of the company developed chronic beryllium disease (CBD) while working at the plant. It is the seventh workers compensation lawsuit filed by Warren & Simpson, PC against General Dynamics. The first was filed in 2017.

Two of those cases were settled, three are still pending and a fourth has been settled but is awaiting final court action.

According to a press release from the law firm, “Each of these workers were lifelong residents of the Cullman area and had worked for General Dynamics for decades, some for as long has 40 years.”

General Dynamics, located on Alabama 157, machines and processes beryllium and its alloys for optics and optical assemblies. Beryllium is one-third the weight of aluminum but six times stronger than steel with high thermal stability. It’s used in various industries, such as electronics, aerospace, dental, atomic energy and defense.

General Dynamics declined to comment for this story.

CBD is a slowly progressive respiratory disease characterized by the formation of lung lesions called granulomas, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). These granulomas and accompanying fibrosis cause impairment of the lung’s ability to expand fully and to oxygenate the blood.

There is no cure, although symptoms can be treated. It has been estimated that as many as 134,000 current U.S. workers in private industry and government may be exposed to beryllium. The rate of progression from less severe to severe disease can vary widely. An estimated 100 people die from the disease annually.

Attorney Hunter Garnett said there is a percentage of the population that is allergic to beryllium and “It just gets worse over time,” he said. Symptoms typically begin with shortness of breath, then lower oxygen saturation levels and finally fatigue.

“By the time fatigue sets in they can no longer work,” said Garnett.

He said many of the people they’ve represented were long-term employees who were retired or close to retirement. People who believe they have CBD have two years from the date they would have last been exposed to beryllium to file claims. “We’re worried that there’s guys that are falling between the cracks,” said Garnett.

People looking for more information or who believe they have been exposed to beryllium can contact the law firm at https://warrenandsimpson.com/legal-services/beryllium-exposure-attorney/.