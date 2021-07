Three years ago England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia with one fixed wingback system. There was no alternative, no plan B, and when it came unstuck, as it did against Belgium and Croatia, Gareth Southgate had nowhere to turn. In the intervening period Southgate and his assistant Steve Holland have developed a team with the ability to shapeshift, to confront and confound any given opponent. England could have gone with a back three and wingbacks to match Denmark’s system on Wednesday night, as they did successfully to beat Germany, but here Southgate decided to...