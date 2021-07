Let the music play on the beautiful shores of Glensheen Mansion. Starting Wednesday July 7 from 5-8p you and your friends and family will be able to enjoy a free Concert on the Pier. These concerts will be every Wednesday night through August. In years past people come by kayak, bike, car or walk to attend the concerts. Local musicians play on the end of Glensheen’s 100-ft pier that juts out into Lake Superior with people watching and listening from the water and the shore.