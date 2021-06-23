Parkinson’s program being evicted at the end of July

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 25-year-old business in the Stateline is being evicted on short notice to make room for a new Beef-A-Roo restaurant. Physical-Difference on N. Alpine Rd, along with the city’s first boxing program for Parkinson’s patients, must vacate soon so Beef-A-Roo can move into the building. Owner and long-time resident and Trainer Jim Hall said Randy Ballard and the Highcrest Management team told him they would make something work, but Hall received an email last night from them to pack up and get out by July 31, no exceptions.