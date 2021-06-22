Cancel
Ashgabat world's most expensive city for foreign workers, Mumbai drops 18 places: Report

By Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
northwestgeorgianews.com
 15 days ago

Jun. 22—Turkmenistan's capital city Ashgabat has become the world's most expensive city for foreign workers, according to this year's Mercer Cost of Living Survey. The annual report has ranked 209 cities across five continents by measuring the comparative cost of more than 200 items, including housing, transportation, food, clothing, household goods, and entertainment. The survey used New York City, ranked 14 on the list, as the base city and currency movements were measured against the US dollar.

