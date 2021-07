Editor’s note: This feature spotlights Bay Area companies that have turned the corner on the pandemic and are coming back stronger. For 13 years Athletic Playground has been offering movement classes, climbing, trapeze, Parkour, aerial, acrobatics and handstand classes for adults and kids at a gym in Emeryville. The Covid-19 pandemic made that longstanding business model impossible and forced the organization to find new ways to reach customers. We caught up with CEO and co-founder Shira Yaziv to understand how the company adapted to the shelter-in-place and how it has kept its community moving and connected despite the pandemic.