One person injured after a midday wreck at Paris Road and east Brown Station Road
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)
One person is recovering after a crash in Columbia this Tuesday afternoon.
First responders were called to the intersection of Paris Road and east Brown Station Road around noon.
Authorities say one vehicle t-boned into the other.
Lanes were closed for a brief period of time while officers worked the crash.
