Columbia, MO

One person injured after a midday wreck at Paris Road and east Brown Station Road

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 14 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

One person is recovering after a crash in Columbia this Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were called to the intersection of Paris Road and east Brown Station Road around noon.

Authorities say one vehicle t-boned into the other.

Lanes were closed for a brief period of time while officers worked the crash.

