One person injured after a midday wreck at Paris Road and east Brown Station Road

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

One person is recovering after a crash in Columbia this Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were called to the intersection of Paris Road and east Brown Station Road around noon.

Authorities say one vehicle t-boned into the other.

Lanes were closed for a brief period of time while officers worked the crash.

