Waldrop Joins DNP Program as New Assistant Dean

An alumna of the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) Program is now leading the program as its new assistant dean — Julee Waldrop, DNP, PNP, FAANP, FAAN. Waldrop comes to the position after holding the role as a professor in the School of Nursing at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A certified nurse educator, she has taught nursing for more than 25 years in institutions including the University of Illinois at Chicago-Urbana Campus and the University of Central Florida.