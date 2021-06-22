Cancel
Chapel Hill, NC

Waldrop Joins DNP Program as New Assistant Dean

duke.edu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn alumna of the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) Program is now leading the program as its new assistant dean — Julee Waldrop, DNP, PNP, FAANP, FAAN. Waldrop comes to the position after holding the role as a professor in the School of Nursing at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A certified nurse educator, she has taught nursing for more than 25 years in institutions including the University of Illinois at Chicago-Urbana Campus and the University of Central Florida.

nursing.duke.edu
