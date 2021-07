Well-known personalities, at least in the sense of Facebook, like the rapper Eko Fresh, the model Vivien Wysocki and the creator VikyKid are part of a campaign that calls for people to deal with elections – in the super election year 2021. In videos they explain why it is important to choose to go. This is done multilingual. The ambassadors speak both in German and in their respective first, second or mother tongues, which are Turkish, Vietnamese and Polish.