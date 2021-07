EUGENE, Ore. — It wasn’t too long ago that Daniel Michalski was running around delivering groceries for an Indianapolis-area Walmart. Now the 25-year-old Xenia native is on the verge of running in the Tokyo Olympics for the U.S. track and field team. Michalski is in Friday’s finals of the 3,000-meter men’s steeplechase at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore., and is in position to make the team.