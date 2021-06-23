Developer Pays Fire Fees for Mayflower Resort Apartments After Challenging Amounts

COVID-19 took the life of one more Summit County resident - one of seven deaths due to the coronavirus reported by the Utah Department of Health on Tuesday. The Summit County man who died of COVID-19 was between 65 and 84 years-old and wasn’t hospitalized at the time of his death. The county has now seen 15 total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic. 22 people have died due to the virus in Wasatch County.