Developer Pays Fire Fees for Mayflower Resort Apartments After Challenging Amounts
After resisting at first, development company Extell has paid fire impact fees on properties it is building next to the Mayflower ski resort. In recent months, development company Extell has argued that Wasatch County impact fees should be adjusted relative to the size of the space. The company is building hotels and condos at the Mayflower Mountain Resort and sought to pay lower fees for 402 smaller apartments.