Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

UPDATE 1-Brazil will not ration energy amid drought, Congress leader says

By Maria Carolina Marcello
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

(Recasts with Congressional leader denying rationing)

BRASILIA, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazil will not institute energy rationing as a drought threatens to disrupt hydroelectric power plants, the leader of Brazil’s lower house of Congress said on Tuesday, reversing his earlier remark that rationing would be necessary.

Lower house Speaker Arthur Lira said on Twitter that he had spoken with the Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque, who clarified that the government is not considering any energy rationing.

“A voluntary incentive for consumers to efficiently use energy will be enacted,” Lira said.

The Mines and Energy Ministry on Monday denied that any steps were being taken to ration electricity in the country, repeating previous denials. The Ministry did not immediately respond to request for comment on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lira said he had discussed rationing with Albuquerque last week and a trial period of rationing would be necessary to head off a larger crisis. The Congressional leader had said the conversation occurred in passing, without specifics or draft measures being discussed.

Brazil’s hydroelectric dams are facing their lowest water levels in 91 years due to below average rain, according to the Mines and Energy Ministry.

State-run oil company Petrobras is studying a further increase in natural gas supplies to allow for more thermoelectric power generation to offset the drop in hydroelectric energy, amid broader discussions with electricity regulator Aneel on how to relieve the situation. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; writing by Jake Spring; editing by Richard Pullin and Michael Perry)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Rationing#Petrobras#Congressional#Brasilia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Brazil
Related
RetailWNCY

Brazil sees dealmaking boom led by energy, retail, healthcare

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian companies are striking mammoth share offerings and M&A deals, as Latin America’s biggest economy recovers from the COVID pandemic with expected full-year GDP growth of 5%, potentially further lifting sectors from energy to healthcare. M&A volume grew eightfold in the first half of 2021 from...
EconomyForeign Policy

Historic Droughts Drive Up Prices in Mexico and Brazil

Historic dry spells are straining life and business in the two countries, where presidents are aloof to climate change. Welcome back to Foreign Policy’s Latin America Brief. The highlights this week: Mexico’s and Brazil’s presidents are aloof to climate change even as historic droughts are poised to drive up prices, recommendations for rekindling Latin American regionalism, and Venezuela lifts an election ban on an opposition alliance.
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Bill curtailing indigenous land rights advances in Brazil's Congress

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A bill allowing commercial agriculture and mining on protected tribal reservations in Brazil advanced in Congress on Tuesday in what indigenous leaders said could be the biggest setback since their land rights were guaranteed in the 1988 Constitution. The proposal, known as PL 490, cleared the constitutional...
Energy Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

The worst drought in decades puts Brazil’s energy and countryside on alert

Sao Paulo, Jun 24 (EFE) .- Still far from overcoming the coronavirus crisis, Brazil faces the worst drought in decades, an increasingly frequent phenomenon, influenced by deforestation in the Amazon, among other factors, and that puts in Check the country’s electricity matrix, based mainly on hydroelectric plants. The rain deficit...
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Brazil environment minister resigns amid investigation

Brazil's controversial environment minister, Ricardo Salles, announced his resignation Wednesday, just over a month after the Supreme Court ordered an investigation into allegations he was involved in a timber trafficking scheme. "I have presented my resignation to the president, which he accepted," Salles, 46, told a news conference at the presidential palace in Brasilia. Salles, one of the most divisive figures in far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's government, has presided over a surge in deforestation in the Amazon rainforest and major cuts to environmental protection programs since taking office in January 2019. The minister had faced even greater scrutiny since May 19, when a Supreme Court justice ordered an investigation into allegations that he and top officials in his ministry helped companies traffic illegally logged rainforest wood to Europe and the United States.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Mexican president says Pemex to distribute gas to consumers

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that his government will create a new business within the state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos to distribute liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) directly to consumers. Lopez Obrador, who has sought to strengthen the power of the highly indebted...
Public Healthwtaq.com

Brazil registers 1,780 new COVID-19 deaths

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil registered 62,504 new COVID-19 cases and 1,780 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. This brings the total in Brazil to nearly 19 million cases and 526,892 deaths. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Jamie McGeever; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Industry740thefan.com

U.S., Canadian trade ministers raise concerns about Mexican energy sector

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng on Wednesday said they raised concerns about Mexican energy and investment policies during an in-person meeting with their Mexican counterpart, Tatiana Clouthier. Tai told reporters during a joint news conference that the United States was...
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Global leaders to accelerate transition to clean energy

Bangkok [Thailand], June 26 (ANI): Annual investments of 35 billion dollars can bring electricity access for 759 million people who currently lack it and 25 billion dollars a year can help 2.6 billion people gain access to clean cooking between now and 2030, said delegates at the five-day UN ministerial meeting which concluded here on Friday.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's Ganfeng gets green light for Argentina lithium plant

(Reuters) - China’s Ganfeng Lithium on Tuesday said its subsidiary had received approval to build a 20,000 tonnes per year lithium plant for its Mariana project in northern Argentina, where it intends to use solar power. Ganfeng, one of the world’s top producers of lithium chemicals for electric-vehicle batteries, said...
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Italy's Maire Tecnimont awarded contract for IOC PP plant in India

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Maire Tecnimont has been awarded a contract by Indian Oil Corp for a new 200,000 tonne/year polypropylene (PP) plant at IOC's Barauni refinery in Bihar state, the engineering firm said on Monday. The $170m engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract also consists of related product logistics facilities, it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy