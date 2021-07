Gregg Popovich had some must-read advice for one of his former assistant coaches. Mike Budenholzer worked for the San Antonio Spurs from 1996-2013, mostly as an assistant under Popovich. He left to become the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, and then he became the head coach of Milwaukee in 2018. Now he has his Bucks in the NBA Finals and was seeking advice from Pop, who has won five NBA championships.