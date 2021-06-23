Cancel
POTUS

Media allowed itself to be duped by one man on COVID-19

By Arthur Bloom
New York Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe more we learn about Peter Daszak, one of the main villains of the COVID epidemic, the worse it gets. Daszak is president of EcoHealth Alliance, a nongovernmental organization mostly funded by the US government. EcoHealth passed some of that money on to the lab in Wuhan, China. It was...

nypost.com
Person
Steve Hilton
Person
Anthony Fauci
#Covid 19#Un#Censorship#Big Tech#Covid#Ecohealth Alliance#Lancet#The Wuhan Virology Lab#Un#Niaid#Npr#The American Conservative
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Google
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Washington Post calls for 'serious' investigation into COVID origins

The Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post wrote Tuesday about the need for a "serious investigation" into the origins of the coronavirus after the mainstream media spent more than a year either dismissing or casting doubt on the distinct possibility the virus escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, rather than being the causation of a zoonotic transmission between a bat or a civet from a nearby "wet market" and a human.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Group of scientists argues COVID-19 lab theory without evidence

A group of scientists on Monday wrote in a letter published in The Lancet medical journal that the laboratory leak theory of COVID-19's origins is "without scientifically validated evidence." "We believe the strongest clue from new, credible, and peer-reviewed evidence in the scientific literature is that the virus evolved in...
POTUSThe Guardian

Trump contempt for White House Covid taskforce revealed in new book

Amid chaos at the White House as the coronavirus pandemic worsened, Donald Trump took to referring derisively to the Covid taskforce chaired by his vice-president as “that fucking council that Mike has”. The revelation about the president’s contempt for his key advisory body is one among many in a new...
POTUSMSNBC

'Like the mob': Trump in trouble as family member floats Ivanka flipping

Citizen Donald Trump is speaking out about the criminal probe into his namesake organization, admitting the crime during a rally and downplaying the charges. Prosecutors are still pressuring Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg to start talking. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the latest in the investigation.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Public HealthForeign Policy

Social Media Provided a Lifeline to a Desperate India at COVID-19’s Peak

NEW DELHI—From 10 p.m. until midnight, Acquilin John in Mumbai, India, was desperately making phone calls, trying to find a hospital bed for a COVID-19 patient in distant Tamil Nadu she had never met. Eventually, the hospital staff stopped answering. “I don’t blame them really,” she said. “They must have been inundated with such calls. We tried our best to communicate; there was a huge language barrier too. But there weren’t any resources.”
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Lawsuit Claims Michelle Obama, Democrats Coerced Facebook to Ban Him

Former President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats, including former first lady Michelle Obama, for pressuring Facebook to ban him from the platform, thereby making it harder for him to run for president in 2024. Trump filed a class-action lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday, alleging that the platform violated his and...
WorldUnion Leader

Lead Sinovac vaccine scientist dies of suspected COVID-19, media say

July 7 (Reuters) - The lead scientist on China's Sinovac vaccine trials in Indonesia died of suspected COVID-19 on Wednesday, Indonesian media said. The death of Novilia Sjafri Bachtiar comes as fatalities from the coronavirus reach record highs in Indonesia, one of the countries where the Sinovac vaccine has been most widely used.
SocietyInc.com

This Email From Mark Zuckerberg to Dr. Fauci Is a Master Class In Effective Persuasion

When it comes to getting responses to cold emails, billionaires clearly operate at a huge advantage compared with the rest of us. Who wouldn't write back if the name "Warren Buffett" or "Mark Zuckerberg" appeared in their inbox? But just because business icons probably don't need to exercise cutting-edge persuasion skills all the time anymore, it doesn't mean they didn't have to hone them to become billionaires in the first place.

