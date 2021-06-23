Washington Post tried to smear me for criticizing race theory — and failed spectacularly

The Washington Post published a piece arguing that food should no longer be described as "exotic." G. Daniela Galarza, a staff writer for the Post's food section, began her piece by knocking a 1993 restaurant review printed by the Post itself that referred to Afghan food served at Bethesda’s Sunrise Kebab as "exotic," insisting that the use of the word "says more about how they saw the world than about the cuisine itself."