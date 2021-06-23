Washington Post tried to smear me for criticizing race theory — and failed spectacularly
The Washington Post attempted to smear me, the nation’s most prominent opponent of critical race theory — and it backfired spectacularly. The fight over CRT has consumed American media. Conservatives have rallied against the toxic neo-Marxist ideology that seeks to divide the country into the racial categories of oppressor and oppressed; liberals have defended it as a “lens” for understanding vague buzzwords such as “systemic racism” and “racial equity.”nypost.com