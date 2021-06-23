Cancel
Nate Ebner likely to re-sign with Giants soon after ending Olympics quest

By Paul Schwartz
New York Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNate Ebner withdrew Tuesday from competing for a spot on the USA Rugby team, a move that prevents him from going to the Tokyo Olympics and should hasten the safety’s opportunity to return to the Giants. Technically, Ebner is a free agent, as the Giants did not re-sign the special...

