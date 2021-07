The Vatican has come under fire for interfering in Italian affairs after it raised an objection to a draft law that would criminalise violence and hate speech against LGBT people.Politicians and activists have condemned the controversial and unprecedented intrusion as an unjustified ‘interference’ into another country’s internal affairs.Vladimir Luxuria, a transgender activist and former MP, called the Vatican move ‘a dangerous attack on the secularity of the state. We are a democracy not a theocracy’.The law which was approved in the lower house of parliament in November, but is blocked in the Senate, is opposed by conservative Catholics and the...