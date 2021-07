Scarlett Johansson is set to launch her own beauty line in 2022, which she created after taking a “step back” from her existing beauty deals with other brands several years ago.The Hollywood star is no stranger to the beauty industry, having previously worked as an ambassador for L’Oreal Paris and Dolce & Gabbana’s perfume line.She revealed her new venture to WWD in an exclusive interview and said she made the decision to move away from her existing beauty deals “with the goal of creating something true to me”.The 36-year-old actor described her beauty line as “a clean, accessible approach...