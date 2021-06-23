Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Marcus Stroman exits early as Mets’ pitching nightmare continues

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets’ pitching depth was already a problem, and then came Tuesday night. Already without a fifth starter and a long man in the bullpen, they lost one of their top starting pitchers after just one inning. Marcus Stroman lasted just the first frame before leaving three pitches into the second inning with left hip soreness. He asked to remain in the game, but was clearly uncomfortable, unable to follow through on his warm-up pitches, and told manager Luis Rojas he may have hyperextended something in his hip after a pitch in the second inning.

nypost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Jordan Yamamoto
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Jerad Eickhoff
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Jeurys Familia
Person
Joey Lucchesi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Mlb Draft#Braves#Relievers Jeurys Familia#Mlb Draft#Triple A#Cubs#Syracuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNew York Post

Mets get the Marcus Stroman news they desperately needed

Marcus Stroman wants the ball for his next start, and the Mets will spend the next few days deciding whether he should get it. A “clean” MRI exam performed on the right-hander’s left hip Wednesday provided enough reassurance for team brass to keep Stroman off the injured list, a day after he departed in the second inning against the Braves in discomfort. Now the goal is getting him back to the mound next week.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Marcus Stroman: Battling hip soreness

Stroman was removed from Tuesday's start against Atlanta with left hip soreness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The right-hander showed some discomfort during the top of the second inning and exited the contest after being visited by the athletic trainer and manager Luis Rojas. Stroman fired a scoreless frame with a walk before being lifted, and it's unclear if the injury will force him to miss his next turn through the rotation.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Grandmother of Mets’ Marcus Stroman dies: ‘RIP Mamá'

The grandmother of New York Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman has passed away, the pitcher tweeted Friday afternoon: ”RIP Mamá. Loss for words. This one hurts deeply. Please keep my family in your prayers! My grandmother passed away. Not my mother. Thank you for all your prayers. Our family appreciates it!”
MLBchatsports.com

An early exit for Stroman and an offensive drought led to the Mets being shut out yet again

Earlier on Tuesday, Mets GM Zack Scott spoke to the media and surprised fans and writers alike by announcing the return of Michael Conforto from the Injured List, effective this evening. However, as game time approached, the Conforto transaction was nowhere to be found. It eventually came out that the Syracuse Mets had a covid-19 outbreak, and so Conforto needed to be tested (he was and it came back negative) before the Mets could activate him.
MLBPosted by
Field Level Media

Reports: No significant hip issue for Mets’ Marcus Stroman

The New York Mets received good news about right-hander Marcus Stroman after an MRI on his left hip did not turn up any significant issues, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. Stroman, 30, left Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning after throwing 23 total pitches, exiting with...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets' Marcus Stroman exits Tuesday's game with left hip soreness, will be reevaluated Wednesday

Marcus Stroman was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves in the top of the second inning with what was later announced as left hip soreness. After throwing his 21st pitch of the night in the top of the second inning, Stroman walked around the back of the mound somewhat gingerly and could be seen clearly trying to stretch out his hip, until Luis Rojas and the training staff came out to speak with him.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Marcus Stroman: MRI comes back clean

Stroman's MRI on his left hip revealed no significant issues Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Stroman exited Tuesday's loss to Atlanta due to left hip soreness, and the team had him go in for further tests as a precautionary measure. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will be able to make his next turn through the rotation, but his injury doesn't appear to be a significant concern. The Mets officially consider him day-to-day, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. If he's healthy enough to pitch, Stroman tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Washington on Monday.
MLBNewsday

The Mets believe Marcus Stroman to be OK after an injury scare Tuesday night.

An MRI on his left hip showed "no significant issues" on Wednesday, according to the team. He is considered day-to-day, and his status for his next start is uncertain. That is good news for the injury-plagued Mets, for whom losing Stroman for an extended period would have been a disaster. He is perhaps the club’s MVP, non-Jacob deGrom division, with a 2.32 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 15 starts.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Marcus Stroman Has Message For Mets Fans Amid Injury Scare

Those in attendance at Citi Field held their breath on Tuesday night, as New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman had to leave the game early due to an injury. Shortly after Stroman left his start it was announced that he was dealing with hip soreness. He then underwent an MRI to see how severe his injury is.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Marcus Stroman reacts after injury update that will ease some nerves among Mets fans

The New York Mets have dealt with a myriad of injuries in the rotation as of late. Fortunately, it appears right-hander Marcus Stroman has avoided a serious setback. Stroman injured his hip during Tuesday’s start against the Atlanta Braves. There initially appeared to be a fear the right-hander could be headed for a lengthy stint on the injured list, though that might not be necessary.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Marcus Stroman: Still on track for next start

Stroman (hip) remains on track to make his next start, though the Mets will evaluate him Friday to make sure he'll be able to do so, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. Stroman left his previous start against Atlanta with left hip soreness, but his MRI came back clean....
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Mets Star P Marcus Stroman Leaves Game With Potential Injury

The New York Mets just can’t catch a break these days. Star pitcher Marcus Stroman left Tuesday’s outing against the Atlanta Braves with a potential injury. Stroman didn’t even last two innings on Tuesday before he had to leave the game with a potential injury. After delivering a pitch in the second inning, Stroman appeared to be bothered by his left hip.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Marcus Stroman Exits Start After One Inning With Hip Soreness

Well Mets fans, when it rains it pours. Marcus Stroman left Tuesday night’s start against the Atlanta Braves after just one inning due to what the team is calling left hip soreness. Stroman worked through the top of the first quickly, throwing 17 pitches in a scoreless inning. He delivered...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Mets injury updates: Marcus Stroman, Jonathan Villar, Tomas Nido

For the second time in a week, the Mets appear to have avoided anything major after a starting pitcher left a game early due to injury. Marcus Stroman, who exited Tuesday’s game in the second inning due to left hip soreness, received clean MRI results on Wednesday, according to manager Luis Rojas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy