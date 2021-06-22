Cancel
Grandview, WA

Police say Grandview man led officer on high-speed chase

By DONALD W. MEYERS Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 15 days ago

Grandview police say a 47-year-old Granger man led an officer on a high-speed chase Saturday on the outskirts of Grandview. A Grandview police officer spotted the man’s vehicle around around 7:46 p.m. on Wyant Way and West Fifth Street with a severely cracked windshield. When the officer made a U-turn to stop the vehicle, it sped off and went on to Puterbaugh Road, where it passed one car at more than 90 mph, an affidavit said.

