Police say Grandview man led officer on high-speed chase

Grandview police say a 47-year-old Granger man led an officer on a high-speed chase Saturday on the outskirts of Grandview. A Grandview police officer spotted the man’s vehicle around around 7:46 p.m. on Wyant Way and West Fifth Street with a severely cracked windshield. When the officer made a U-turn to stop the vehicle, it sped off and went on to Puterbaugh Road, where it passed one car at more than 90 mph, an affidavit said.