Growing up in America, I remember thinking I lived in the best country, that I was safe, and that my government would do anything and everything to protect me. It didn’t take me long to see every flaw within our borders. While there are a million and one issues to talk about, gun violence is often in the news. Mass shootings seemed to die down during the pandemic, Yet, people dying at the end of a gun are still at a record high. Suicides and isolated shooting incidents took a significant part in it.