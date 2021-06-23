Stephen Thompson explains what Conor McGregor needs to do to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

UFC superstar Conor McGregor flaunted his incredible physique 12 days away from his UFC 264 main event trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor and Poirier meet in the main event of UFC 264, which takes place on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the third and, presumably, the final meeting between these two bitter rivals. McGregor took home the first fight between these two back in 2014 when he knocked Poirier out at UFC 178. Seven years later and they met again earlier this year at UFC 257, this time with Poirier knocking McGregor out. With the all-time series between the two now 1-1, the trilogy fight next weekend will be massive.