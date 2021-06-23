Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Stephen Thompson explains what Conor McGregor needs to do to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

By Cole Shelton
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stephen Thompson believes Conor McGregor has what it takes to beat Dustin Poirier. In the main event of UFC 264, McGregor and Poirier will have their highly-anticipated trilogy bout. It’s an intriguing matchup, but many believe McGregor won’t have the ability to change everything he needs to do to beat Poirier. Yet, for Thompson, he thinks the Irishman has what it takes to win this fight as long as he goes back to his karate style and uses his movement.

www.bjpenn.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Irishman#Submissionradio#Submission Radio#Mcgregor Poirier 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Sends Bold Warning To Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Khabib also revealed UFC’s short and fat heavyweight. Nurmagomedov’s...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor bids farewell to his wife and kids ahead of UFC 264: “Just going to bust a man up”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor bid farewell to his wife and kids ahead of UFC 264, telling them that he is “just going to bust a man up.”. McGregor returns to the Octagon on July 10 when he faces off against rival Dustin Poirier in a trilogy match. It’s the first time we have seen both men compete inside the Octagon since their fight earlier this year at UFC 257 in January, which McGregor lost via second-round knockout. The Irishman is now looking to bouncing back and winning the trilogy against Poirier after having originally beaten him by first-round knockout back in 2014.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Spotted Driving Ridiculous Car

Conor McGregor isn’t known to live life silently. Conor is known to not only be loud, but to live loudly as well and he’s for sure living it up as his career continues to pop…Dustin Poirier ‘Insane’ Conor McGregor Contract Leaks. A fan on Instagram had a video to show...
UFCPWMania

Is Conor McGregor’s Stardom On The Line?

This weekend the octagon returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 264, which will be headlined by the trilogy fight of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier. Earlier this year, Poirier beat McGregor via TKO in the second round after a series of calf kicks hindered the Irish superstar’s movement and set up for the punches that led to the referee stoppage. The dominant victory avenges a loss from just over six years ago when Conor stopped Poirier with punches in under two minutes in the first round at UFC 178.
UFCchatsports.com

Colby Covington: ‘It’s not saying much’ to beat Conor McGregor anymore

Colby Covington, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz, Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC 196, UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nate Diaz was launched into further superstardom right after his UFC 196 win over Conor McGregor five years ago. You can probably say the same thing about Khabib Nurmagomedov for his UFC 229 win over “The Notorious” in 2018, although the now-infamous post-fight brawl also likely played a role in the massive rise in his stock.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier ‘Exposed As Fraud’ In Alleged Video

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. UFC 264 change stunned Conor McGregor fans. According to Jesse On Fire, talked about initial reports which stated that...
UFCMMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Charles Oliveira will be cage side for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3

The UFC Lightweight title picture has certainly been shaken up by the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor trilogy. After all, Poirier chose to chase the much, much larger paycheck of a McGregor fight rather than pursue the undisputed title. As a result, “The Diamond” is headlining UFC 264, while the Lightweight title already found a new home around the waist of Charles Oliveira, who pummeled Michael Chandler in one of the year’s best fights (HIGHLIGHTS).
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Leaks ‘Insane’ Conor McGregor Money Offer

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. UFC 264 change stunned Conor McGregor fans. Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the...
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 264 video: Watch all of Dustin Poirier’s finishes

Next weekend Dustin Poirier enters the cage for the 35th time. Of his previous bouts, the Louisianan has won 27 of them with 20 of those bouts coming via stoppage. The vast majority of ‘Diamond’’s competition has come inside the storied UFC Octagon. He joined the UFC, via the WEC talent pipeline, in 2011. Since then he has built a reputation for exciting—and violent—contests.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor flaunts his physique 12 days away from UFC 264 (Photo)

UFC superstar Conor McGregor flaunted his incredible physique 12 days away from his UFC 264 main event trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor and Poirier meet in the main event of UFC 264, which takes place on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the third and, presumably, the final meeting between these two bitter rivals. McGregor took home the first fight between these two back in 2014 when he knocked Poirier out at UFC 178. Seven years later and they met again earlier this year at UFC 257, this time with Poirier knocking McGregor out. With the all-time series between the two now 1-1, the trilogy fight next weekend will be massive.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Reveals Nate Diaz ‘Retirement’ Claim

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. UFC 264 change stunned Conor McGregor fans. According to Jesse On Fire, talked about initial reports which stated that...
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rewatch every Dustin Poirier KO and submission in the UFC – including Conor McGregor

To say Dustin Poirier has been on a tear the past six or so years might be an understatement. Since a knockout loss to Conor McGregor in September 2014, Poirier has gone 11-2, and seven of those wins have been finishes. His only losses in that stretch came to Michael Johnson in a surprise upset and all-time great Khabib Nurmagomedov in a title bid – and most would say there’s no shame in that one.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dustin Poirier shows off chiseled physique days out from UFC 264 (Photo)

UFC lightweight title contender Dustin Poirier showed off his chiseled physique days out from his trilogy with Conor McGregor at UFC 264. Poirier and McGregor meet in the main event of this Saturday’s big pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of the fight, Poirier took to his social media to share a photo of himself showing off his chiseled physique. It’s clear that “The Diamond” has been taking his training camp at American Top Team extremely seriously and he looks to be in absolutely phenomenal shape once again, which is someone fans have come to expect from him.
UFCnewsbrig.com

Dan Hardy on Dustin Poirier’s calf kicks

MMA analyst Dan Hardy claims Conor McGregor has two good options to counter Dustin Poirier’s vicious leg kicks during their trilogy fight at UFC 264. In his UFC 257 rematch with Poirier earlier this year, Conor McGregor was clearly not prepared to defend his opponent’s relentless attack on his lead leg.
UFCmmanews.com

Covington Releases Footage To Tarnish Poirier’s “Good Guy” Reputation

Colby Covington has posted video footage of a sparring session Dustin Poirier had before his 2019 title bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Covington and Poirier were once teammates at American Top Team. Things got ugly between the two when Covington didn’t back his own teammate publicly ahead of the Nurmagomedov fight. Some words were exchanged and Poirier went as far as to say that he’d throw down with Covington on the street.

Comments / 0

Community Policy