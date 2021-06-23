Okinawan Kariyushi Pikachu To Be A Regional Pokémon GO Exclusive

The Fire-type Starter Pokemon Tepig will be the focus of Pokemon Go's next Community Day. Niantic confirmed that Tepig will be the focus of July's Community Day, which will take place on July 3rd. As the focus of Community Day, Tepig will appear in greater numbers during the one-day event. Additionally, any Pignite evolved into an Emboar will learn the Fire-type move Blast Burn, a move exclusive to Fire-type Starter Pokemon. The event will also mark the debut of Tepig's Shiny variant to Pokemon Go. The event will also have a 3x Catch Stardust Bonus and any Lure Modules or Incense activated during the event will last for three hours. As with past events, the Community Day will also have a Special Research quest available for $1 as well as a special event box.