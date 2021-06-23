Okinawan Kariyushi Pikachu To Be A Regional Pokémon GO Exclusive
Niantic has announced a new tie-in to the Pokémon Company's Air Adventures initiative that, like their rollback of pandemic bonuses and the introduction of Exploration Bonuses, is meant to get players back to the original "explore the world" mode of Pokémon GO. This initiative has introduced the release of Shiny Corsola, which will be only spawning in its tropical region… but Shiny Corsola is just the beginning. Arriving today is a new costumed Pikachu that can only be found in certain locations. Let's get into the details.bleedingcool.com