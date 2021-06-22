Cancel
Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson goes on the injured list for the second time this year, while Tyrone Taylor returns in latest roster moves

Post-Crescent
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX -- The roster fallout from the Milwaukee Brewers' 5-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Monday night was far-reaching. Not only was left-hander Brett Anderson placed on the injured list with a knee injury, but several other pitching and position-player moves were also made with the bullpen taxed and the return to health for an ascending player in the outfield.

