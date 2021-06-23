Cancel
MLS

United Soccer League to make ‘major announcement’ regarding soccer league in Spokane

KXLY
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. — The United Soccer League, Downtown Spokane Partnership and ‘USL to Spokane’ will be making a “major announcement” on Wednesday. The announcement is on Wednesday at 2:30 at the Spokane Arena, and is in regards to the future of soccer in Spokane, says the USL. On Monday, Cindy...

www.kxly.com
Soccer
MLS
Sports
Soccergaltheraldonline.com

County Line Youth Soccer League registrations open

County Line Youth Soccer League is looking for soccer players, ages 4 to 18, for their upcoming season. Parents can register their athletes at countylineyouthsoccer.org; registration closes July 12.
Portland, ORlegalnewsline.com

Judge strikes age limit in women's soccer league, cites lack of same in MLS

PORTLAND, Ore. (Legal Newsline) – A professional soccer league’s ban on players under 18 years old has been overturned by an Oregon federal judge. Judge Karin Immergut made her ruling on June 17, granting the motion for a preliminary injunction of 15-year-old Olivia Moultrie and against the National Women’s Soccer League. Moultrie asked Immergut to overturn the ban but stopped short of asking that any of the NWSL’s teams be required to hire her.
MLSchatsports.com

Major Link Soccer: USWNT Olympic roster announced

Coach went on The Call Up and is intimidating. Why Seattle Sounders are so Successful & Brian Schmetzer’s Burner Account!? | MLSSoccer.com. There’s no denying it, people love a good redemption story. That small fact of life means it’s an especially fine year to be a fan of Major League Soccer, which is currently teeming with players recovering — or even bettering — old form. Eight players enjoying great bounce-back seasons in 2021 | MLSSoccer.com.
MLSGadsden Times

Westbrook soccer's Nathan Starzl to play in MLS youth development league

Nathan Starzl of Westbrook Christian has played soccer since he was 3 years old. His older brother Noah played the sport, which inspired Nathan to do the same. "He enjoyed playing it and being the second oldest, I was competitive so I wanted to be better than he was," Starzl said, laughing.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
The 562

All-Moore League Soccer 2021

Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
Vashon, WAvashonbeachcomber.com

Vashon Soccer Players and Coach Nab Nisqually League Awards

Just weeks ago, in closing a very successful season, the VHS boys’ varsity soccer team won their league. Along with winning the league, their season’s success manifested in winning eight of nine games, multiple players being named best in the league, and six players being named to the First and Second Nisqually Teams.
Portland, ORlegalnewsline.com

Women's soccer league files appeal in fight to keep its age limit on players

PORTLAND, Ore. (Legal Newsline) - A professional women's soccer league is appealing a federal court ruling that struck down its age limit for players. Judge Karin Immergut made her ruling on June 17, granting the motion for a preliminary injunction of 15-year-old Olivia Moultrie and against the National Women’s Soccer League. Moultrie asked Immergut to overturn the ban on players under 18 years old but stopped short of asking that any of the NWSL’s teams be required to hire her.
MLSPosted by
90min

Major League Soccer commemorates Pride month

Major League Soccer teams and players have come together to celebrate and commemorate Pride month in June through donations, fundraisers and stadium Pride nights. Every MLS side doted a rainbow-colored jersey during one home match to show their support to the LGBTQ+ community, available for purchase with donations at every stadium store.
MLSBoston Globe

Major League Soccer investigating verbal abuse charges

Major League Soccer is investigating allegations of racial abuse directed at Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara. Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said after Portland’s 1-0 home loss to Minnesota United on Saturday night that a “discriminatory word” had been used by a Loons player toward Chara, who is Black and from Colombia. “MLS has zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language, and we take these allegations very seriously. An investigation into this matter has already begun. Further information will be provided upon completion of that investigation,” the league said in a statement Sunday. Minnesota United released a statement saying the team supports the league’s investigation. But it also said the Loons player involved, who was not identified, denied making “any derogatory remarks.” The game was delayed several minutes on the field in the second half, and it was apparent that the Portland players were angry and appealing to game referees. But it was not clear what was said or when it occurred. The Professional Referee Organization, which manages the officiating crews for Major League Soccer matches, issued a statement explaining that no immediate disciplinary action was made because the referee did not witness or hear the alleged abuse. The incident marred Minnesota’s victory, which extended the team’s undefeated streak to six straight games. It was the Loons’ first win on the road this season . . . The top-ranked Belgians held Cristiano Ronaldo scoreless and held onto a first-half lead in Seville, Spain, to beat Portugal, 1-0, and advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship. Thorgan Hazard scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute with a swerving shot from outside the area that left Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patrício wrong-footed and late to swat the ball away. Ronaldo, who threw his captain’s armband to the ground in despair after the final whistle, is still one goal shy of becoming the all-time men’s top scorer in international soccer. He came into the match tied with former Iran striker Ali Daei at 109 goals. Belgium, which has never before won a major soccer title, will next face Italy on Friday in Munich. Belgium’s potent attack, led by Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, and Romelu Lukaku, also struggled; Belgium played most of the second half without De Bruyne, who had to be substituted after being tackled from behind and injuring his left ankle . . . Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick scored second-half goals in Budapest to give the Czech Republic a 2-0 victory over 10-man Netherlands and a place in the quarterfinals. Netherlands central defender Matthijs de Ligt was sent off for a handball in the 55th minute when under pressure from Schick. The red card was given following a video review. The Czechs will next face Denmark in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Soccerr-bloggers.com

Quantifying Relative Soccer League Strength

[This article was first published on r on Tony ElHabr, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.
Premier LeagueThe Drum

The US National Women’s Soccer League kicks off major rebrand

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the US’ premier professional league for women, which includes 10 regional franchises, today announced it is launching a rebrand. Here are the details. What’s happening. ● The NWSL today revealed it has partnered with Chicago-based creative agency Soulsight to execute a major rebranding effort....
Kansas City, MOthepitchkc.com

Photo gallery: KC National Women’s Soccer League’s unfortunate June 23 loss to Orlando Pride

Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League battled hard yesterday, but ultimately lost to the visiting side of Orlando Pride in their second of three games in a week’s time. KC NWSL came out strong with their young goalkeeper Abby Smith continuing her amazing streak of saves from the previous game, and Mariana Larroquette scoring the first goal early in the first half’s stoppage time. However, Orlando had a quick answer: Sydney Leroux subbed in right before the halftime whistle was blown after 11 minutes of stoppage time.
Soccerskiddle.com

Sellebrity Soccer Comes to Non League

3:00pm til 5:00pm (last entry 2:30pm) Sellebrity Soccer Does Non League event at Hanley Town Football Club, Stoke on 27th June 2021. Customer reviews of Sellebrity Soccer Comes to Non League. Average rating:. 95%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 4.5 Verified review. Very well organised. Great atmosphere and George...
Brawley, CAImperial Valley Press Online

4th season of special needs soccer league kicks off

BRAWLEY — Local special needs children battled it out on the “soccer pitch” here Saturday. Saturday was the kick-off for the start of the 2021 season for the Goleros special needs league. The league is one half of the entire soccer program offered by Best STEP Forward.
Jefferson, NCAshe County's Newspaper

Parks and Rec Soccer teams score big in little league

JEFFERSON — As summer time reaches its peak, the Ashe County Parks and Recreation youth league soccer teams competed in a tournament at Family Central. Sponsors from around the county took the teams under their wings and created a fun yet competitive sporting environment. In first place of the U7...

