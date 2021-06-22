Cancel
Susan Tompor: IRS rolls out tool to opt out of monthly Child Tax Credit payments

Cover picture for the articleFamilies who are concerned about getting things right when it comes to those big checks regarding the expanded Child Tax Credit now have three online tools to consider. The rollout of monthly checks — something that's completely new — isn't a one-size-fits-all proposition for many families. It's a complicated credit — and individual situations vary when it comes to wanting to receive the money early.

Personal Financethenewera-online.com

What to know about the latest child tax credit?

The American Rescue Plan Act enacted in March authorized the expanded Child Tax Credit. Part of this expansion is the 2021 tax credit to families by sending them direct payments rather than having them wait until they prepare their 2021 taxes in 2022. Eligibility is based on 2019 or 2020 tax return information, depending on when someone filed.
sky963.com

Child Tax Credits are coming and So are the Scammers

From July 15 through Dec. 2021, if you qualify for payments through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced sending monthly payments through direct deposit, paper check, or debit cards, reports the Better Business Bureau (BBB). These payments are an advance on the child tax credit, which means eligible people will get up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments and the other half when they file their 2021 taxes. You can go to IRS.gov to see who qualifies, how much you may receive, and how to address any problems. Consumers will also have the option of unenrolling from the Advance payments program. According to the Federal Trade Commission, when it comes to the government being in the news, scammers will likely use their standard playbook, meaning impostor scams may appear, with con artists pretending to “help” you get your payments earlier, earn more money, or commit identity theft. Avoid Impostor scams – Government agencies like the IRS or Social Security Administration will not call, text, DM, or email you. Do not give out any personal information, like social security numbers, bank account information, or credit/debit card numbers. Eligibility requirements and payment disbursements are monitored by the IRS only. It is likely a scam when someone requires payments by gift card, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency.
Congress & Courtsnodawaybroadcasting.com

Have You Heard About the Expanded Child Tax Credit? – Congresswoman Cindy Axne

Did you know that earlier this year, my colleagues and I in Congress approved an expansion of the Child Tax Credit through the American Rescue Plan?. It’s true! The new benefits, which begin later this month, will provide the working families supporting four out of five children in Iowa with monthly payments of up to $300 per child – helping families cover the costs of raising our next generation.
US News and World Report

The 2021 Child Tax Credit: Why Some Families Are Opting Out

Families are scheduled to receive their first iteration of the 2021 advance child tax credit payment starting on July 15, but not everyone who receives the payment will actually qualify for it. Those who don't qualify and fail to opt out will ultimately have to repay the monthly credit of up to $300 come tax season next year.
Income TaxFast Company

IRS unemployment tax refunds update: What happened to phase 2 payments?

More than a month after the Internal Revenue Service said it sent out the first round of tax refunds related to 2020 unemployment compensation exclusion, Americans who were hoping they’d receive payments as part of the second round are still waiting for updates. The IRS originally said it would send...
Income TaxStreet.Com

Tax Counseling for Seniors and the Elderly

When you enter retirement and begin living on a fixed income, it becomes vital that you take advantage of every tax break available to you. Doing so will stretch your nest egg for as long as possible and help cover life's expenses. Don’t worry about knowing tax rules. With TurboTax...
RelationshipsWatertown Daily Times

Families receiving child tax credits can update deposit

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service has upgraded a key online tool to enable families to quickly and easily update their bank account information so they can receive their monthly Child Tax Credit payment. The bank account update feature was added to the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, available only...
Income Taxthebalance.com

Important Tax Deductions for the Self-Employed

Self-employed business owners have the advantage of being able to deduct most business expenses. Being able to take these deductions is important because they can reduce your business tax bill. Although tax regulations can change, here are some of the most important tax deductions you can take right now. How...
Income TaxCNET

The IRS has 35 million tax returns in backlog. Here's how to track your money

The IRS is facing numerous challenges that have caused setbacks in issuing tax refunds this year. A recent National Taxpayer Advocate report confirmed that some 35 million tax returns are yet to be processed and explained the long delays. The tax agency is tasked with more than usual this time of year. Many 2020 tax returns are requiring adjustments or corrections, disbursing stimulus checks, calculating other tax credits and refunding overpayment on 2020 unemployment compensation.
Income TaxTax Foundation

Unanswered Questions about Upcoming Advance Child Tax Credit Payments

Later this month more than 39 million households are set to receive advance payments of the Child Tax Credit (CTC) that was expanded in the March 2021 American Rescue Plan. Many households are uncertain about how the advance payments will affect their refunds or taxes owed when they file next year, and some questions about specific taxpayer situations have yet to be answered by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
Income TaxSeattle Times

How to give the IRS updated bank information for the child tax credit

The first of six monthly payments for those who qualify for the child tax credit will roll out in two weeks, beginning around July 15. Families who changed bank accounts recently or who need to provide direct deposit information will need to seek out a new online tool at IRS.gov. Do not click on any links in any emails as those are scams. Simply go to IRS.gov.

