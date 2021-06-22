Dozens in Chicago Tribune newsroom take buyouts
Almost 40 journalists are leaving the Chicago Tribune’s newsroom as part of a voluntary buyout program announced late last month by Tribune Publishing. The buyouts were offered to nonunion employees two days after hedge fund Alden Global Capital completed its $633 million acquisition of Tribune Publishing, the owner of the Chicago Tribune and other metropolitan daily newspapers. After negotiations with the Chicago Tribune Guild, the program was offered to the newsroom’s union employees.www.arcamax.com