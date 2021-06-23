Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Older adult’s perceived cognitive decline may be related to changes in brain functional connectivity

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Damoiseaux, Ph.D., an associate professor with the Institute of Gerontology at Wayne State University, recently published the results of a three-year study of cognitive changes in older adults. The team followed 69 primarily African American females, ages 50 to 85, who complained that their cognitive ability was worsening though clinical assessments showed no impairments. Three magnetic resonance imaging scans (MRIs) at 18-month intervals showed significant changes in functional connectivity in two areas of the brain.

