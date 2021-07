The Texas Longhorns will meet the Virginia Cavaliers in an elimination game of the College World Series on Thursday night. Texas avoided elimination on Tuesday when they sent Tennessee packing after an 8-4 win and will have to do it all over again when they face Virginia tonight. The Cavaliers never expected to be in this situation but they let one get away after giving up six runs in the 8th inning and ultimately losing 6-5 to Mississippi State. The winner of tonight’s game will need to win two in a row over Mississippi State to reach the College World Series finals.