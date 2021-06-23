Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas, Guthrie by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallas; Guthrie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GUTHRIE AND NORTHWESTERN DALLAS COUNTIES At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Panora, or 11 miles east of Guthrie Center, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jamaica, Linden, Dawson, Perry Municipal Airport and Lakin Slough Game Management Area. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov