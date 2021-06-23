IndyCar’s winner at Road America Alex Palou

Charlie is joined by Indycar's new season championship leader Alex Palou to breakdown the 24-year-old Spaniard's thrilling victory at Road America. Palou won the opening race of the 2021 season at Barber and later finished runner up at the 105th Indianapolis 500, solidifying his spot as a IndyCar title contender this season. Then on Sunday at Road America in Wisconsin Palou proved he was ready to strike when luck found the No. 10 car with three laps left. Team Penske star Josef Newgarden's latest misfortune opened the door and Palou didn't look back late to capture his second victory of the season. Palou delivers his take on a lightning quick IndyCar ascension, nearly capturing the Indianapolis 500, and honoring the tradition of his favorite victory meal.