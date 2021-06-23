Severe Weather Statement issued for Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL PLATTE COUNTY At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Monroe, or 17 miles west of Columbus, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Platte County. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH