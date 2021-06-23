Cancel
Orange, VA

Montpelier shares power with enslaved people's descendants

By CLINT SCHEMMER Culpeper Star-Exponent
Daily Progress
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE — In a breakthrough culminating nearly 30 years of work at James Madison’s Montpelier, descendants of enslaved persons at a major national historic site for the first time will be co-equals in governing the place that held their ancestors in bondage. The National Trust for Historic Preservation, which owns...

